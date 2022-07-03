Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 357 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

