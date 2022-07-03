apricus wealth LLC Buys 4,740 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

