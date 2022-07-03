HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 46 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HighTower Trust Services LTA decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.43 and a 200 day moving average of $269.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

