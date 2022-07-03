Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.57. The company has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

