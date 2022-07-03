Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $330.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $11,548,057.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,835,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,025,724,022.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,073 shares of company stock worth $355,891,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

