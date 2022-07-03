Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,798 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

INTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.