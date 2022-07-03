HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $11.65 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.1% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 67,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.22 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.