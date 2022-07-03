HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 2,492 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

