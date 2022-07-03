Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

