Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 153.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.63.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.