Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,365,000 after buying an additional 1,069,763 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 324,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

