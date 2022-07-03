7,356 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after buying an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.