GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 828.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 96,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 164,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

