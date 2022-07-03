Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 4,175 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,877,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

PSX opened at $84.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

