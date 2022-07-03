Field & Main Bank Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 147,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 249,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.60 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

