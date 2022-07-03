Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

NYSE:ACN opened at $280.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

