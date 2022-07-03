Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

SBUX stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.