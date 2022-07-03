Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,428,000 after purchasing an additional 158,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 180,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $171.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

