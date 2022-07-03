Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

