J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 185 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

J2 Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after buying an additional 229,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $433.52 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.87.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

