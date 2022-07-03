HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 651 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.21.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

