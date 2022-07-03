Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1,642.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

