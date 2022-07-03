Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 285,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,393,000 after acquiring an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 14,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 6,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $160.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.44. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.