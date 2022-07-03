Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.03 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.44.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

