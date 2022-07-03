The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $631,278,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $139,544,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,425,000 after buying an additional 1,622,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

