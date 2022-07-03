Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX opened at $97.02 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

