The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
KO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
