Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 173 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

AMT stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

