Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,968 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 26,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

