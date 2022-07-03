Flagship Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

