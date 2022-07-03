HighTower Trust Services LTA Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Southern were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

