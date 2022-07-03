Riverview Trust Co Invests $55,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 436 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $92.83 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

