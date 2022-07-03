Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.45. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

