iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
