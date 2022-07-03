HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $8.56 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 0.8% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

SPGI opened at $343.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

