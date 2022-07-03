CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Decreased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.0% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,967 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.30. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

