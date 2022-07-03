Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

