CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.30. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

