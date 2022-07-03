Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 242,590 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 242,590 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 247,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.