Berkshire Bank Purchases Shares of 852 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 852 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $268.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.38. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,128,528. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

