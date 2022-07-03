Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $18.73 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,830 shares of company stock worth $36,128,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $268.03 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.38. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.