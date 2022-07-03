Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 51,548 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.