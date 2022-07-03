Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

NYSE KO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.