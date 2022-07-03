J2 Capital Management Inc Buys 289 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $168.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.