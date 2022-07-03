J2 Capital Management Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

J2 Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,654 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.3% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,736,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,627,000 after acquiring an additional 910,830 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

