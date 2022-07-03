Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $106.59 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

