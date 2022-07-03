J2 Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 453,624 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404,172 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,028,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,054,000.

HDV opened at $101.37 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average of $104.27.

