Flagship Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $71.61.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
