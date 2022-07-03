iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783,838 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,247,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

