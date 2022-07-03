Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.76 and a 200-day moving average of $432.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

